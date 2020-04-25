Demi Lovato Says 'had To Cut Many Toxic Exes, Friends Out Of Life' After Her Drug Overdose

American singer, songwriter, Demi Lovato reportedly opened up about her personal life in a podcast interview and revealed that she had to end the relationship with many of her ‘toxic’ exes and friends after her drug overdose incident. As per reports, the Sorry Not Sorry singer took a much-needed break from the spotlight after her near-fatal overdose in 2018 and focused on her mental health.

Demi Lovato speaks about setting boundaries in life

Earlier this year, the singer made a comeback in the world of music with her song Anyone in Grammy Awards 2020. As per reports, during her recent interaction with actress Jameela Jamil for a podcast, the 27-year-old singer opened up about learning to set boundaries. According to reports, the singer completed a 90-day rehab program back in October 2018 after the drug overdose incident. The singer reportedly said that she has learned to set boundaries with other people over the past year and a half. She said that she had to learn to set boundaries as not doing it could put her into a similar situation which was in. Also, she added that talking about every detail of her life, whether it's a relationship or her recovery, nothing is sacred to the singer anymore.

Lovato reportedly revealed that she is not friends with any of her exes now because she had lately realized that it was not healthy for her at all. Trying to maintain close friendships with some of her exes is just not realistic. Lovato was afraid of fully letting go of people. And now since she has learned to let go of people out of her life, another thing that she had to learn was ending her relationship with toxic people in her life. She reportedly concluded by saying her boyfriends are ex then it's for a reason. In the past, Demi dated Wilmer Valderrama and Joe Jonas. Recently, she also mentioned that she and pop star Selena Gomez are no longer sharing-friendly equation.

Demi Lovato starred in Camp Rock with Jonas brothers. Talking about her bond with her Camp Rock co-stars, she revealed that she is no longer in touch with them. When asked about Selena Gomez who has been with her since 2002 when they were auditioning for Barney & Friends, Demi Lovato said that when a person grew up with somebody, they will always love them no matter what. The singer expressed that however she is no longer friends with her, she added that she will always shower love on her and she wishes everybody nothing but the best. The actor is currently working on her seventh studio album and wishes to get back to acting and tours.

(Image courtesy: Demi Lovato Instagram)

