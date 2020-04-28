Demi Lovato Launches A Fund For Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Here

The whole world is currently fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Several countries have opted for a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. During these times, a lot of people suffering from mental health issues are having a difficult time coping up.

To help such people, American singer Demi Lovato has started a mental health fund. She recently took to her Instagram to launch the funding to raise awareness about the same.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Says 'had To Cut Many Toxic Exes, Friends Out Of Life' After Her Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato has launched an initiative called, The Mental Health Fund. It is a way to donate money to the groups that focus on crisis counselling through text messages. She has launched this to help those who are struggling with mental health issues at home during the lockdown situation.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Spills The Beans About No Longer Being In Touch With Former Pal Selena Gomez

See the post here:

In her caption, Demi Lovato said that several people have been left alone with their thoughts, anxieties and also their abusers and they are struggling with the uncertainty of these times. Demi Lovato also provided some helpline numbers for those in need. She also appealed her fans to donate.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Is 'overwhelmed' Over Parents' Support After Coming Out As Sexually Fluid

Also Read | Demi Lovato, David Beckham, & Others Join The 'I Stay Home For' Initiative By Kevin Bacon

Demi Lovato on mental health

The singer has always been open about her mental health struggles since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011. She was diagnosed with depression, addiction, eating disorder and bipolar disorder. The list of her mental health issues may seem long but she overcame all these and is now an inspiration for many who are fighting this tough battle.

She is praised for her honesty about her mental health problems by her fans. Over the years, she has always voiced her opinions on mental health issues and her ups and downs during her struggle with it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.