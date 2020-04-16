Demi Lovato Thanks Fans For The Patience They Showed During Her Bad Phase

Demi Lovato recently mentioned that she is really appreciative of her fans who had the patience to keep up with her during her drug abuse phase. The singer opened up about her experience and the trauma she went through in 2018 when she had a drug problem. Demi spoke about her struggle and how she managed to overcome it over the years.

Demi Lovato thanks her fans for the patience they showed

Also Read | Miley Cyrus And Demi Lovato's "quarantine Puppy Date" Will Have Their Fans Swooning

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Demi Lovato, who is best known for her incredible music and tours, spoke about her drug abuse in 2018. The overdose was a fatal one almost endangering Demi’s life. The pop star has been recovering and her fans have watched her progress over the years. Demi, in the interview, went on to thank her fans for the constant love and support they provided through the years. She also thanked fans for being incredibly patient with her. Demi Lovato mentioned that the patience of her fans helped her to figure out what she wants and focus on it in a definitive way.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Spills The Beans About No Longer Being In Touch With Former Pal Selena Gomez

Demi called it a mistake to get into drugs and mentioned that she is happy now that she is out of it. The pop star is currently working on her seventh studio album which will include her hit single ‘I love me’. Demi Lovato further added that she has been working incredibly hard for her music and is eager to see how fans respond to it. She mentioned that in the two years where she was out of the public eye, tabloids and many sources have reported various news about her and have gone wild with stories about her. Demi Lovato mentioned that her album is her way to set things straight.

Also Read | Is Demi Lovato Dating 'The Young And Restless' Fame Max Ehrich?

Also Read | Demi Lovato, David Beckham, & Others Join The 'I Stay Home For' Initiative By Kevin Bacon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.