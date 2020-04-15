Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, Margot & Others Who Got Their First Big Break On Soap Opera; See

It might come as a surprise to many that some Oscar-nominated A-listers and household names, like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Mila Kunis, have actually started their careers by being a part of soap-operas. These actors have left a major impression on the world of soap operas, which also helped them catapult their acting journey to superstardom. So, let’s take a look at some of the famous faces who you may not know have got their first break on popular primetime TV.

Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, among others who entered Hollywood through soap operas

Brad Pitt entered the Hollywood industry from his appearance in the television, starting from the daytime soap opera Another World (1964) before appearing in the repeated role of Randy on the renowned prime time soap opera Dallas (1978). After that, he continuously made guest appearances on various TV series through the 1980s.

The actor gained widespread impressive popularity with a small part in Thelma & Louise (1991), in which he featured as a sexy criminal who romanced and tricked Geena Davis. After that, Brad Pitt started getting roles in films like Johnny Suede (1991), Cool World (1992) and the rest, as they say, is history.

Demi Moore got her break on General Hospital in which the actor played Jackie Templeton between 1982-1984. She co-starred on the series for around 29 episodes, which generated a strong launching pad for her future career. Then just after one year of that, Demi Moore played the role of Jules in the 1985 film St. Elmo’s Fire. From that time, Demi becomes a popular star of the late ’80s and ’90s with films like Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and The Scarlet Letter (1995) to her credit.

Australian actor Margot Robbie first got her entry with a stint on the long-running soap opera named, Neighbours. Before she was a DC Comics superstar, the blonde beauty had spent three years playing an ambitious fashion designer, Donna Freedman, in the show. Margot Robbie featured in the show from 2008 to 2011 and only has good things to say about her experience and work.

Another popular star in the present, who got her first break on the soap operas is Kelly Ripa. Even though the TV host still charms us with her appearances on screens every day as the co-host of her morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa’s acting career, in reality, began with a long-running role on All My Children.

She featured in the soap opera with the role of Hayley Vaughan Santos in 1990 and played the character until 2002. Kelly Ripa also met Mark Consuelos, her husband on the sets and then got married in 1996. Some of the other popular names of Hollywood who got their first big break on soaps include are Sarah Michelle Gellar, Josh Duhamel, Brittany Snow, and Hayden Panettiere.

