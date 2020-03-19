Ryan Reynolds & Pamela Anderson Among Hollywood Celebs Who Had A Secret Wedding; See List

While many celebrities like to share their details about their relationship and personal life, few choose to keep things secret and unknown to the public. Some couples are so secretive that they go in for private weddings so that they can keep everything a secret from their fans. It is tough for celebs to do such a thing as they are constantly being watched by someone. Here is a list of celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Pamela Anderson and Hilary Duff who got married in secret and pulled off the wedding.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood. They troll each other in public but when it came to their wedding, they did it secretly at Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. It is said that they met at the set of Green Lantern and hit it off. The couple has not posted a picture of their wedding yet.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters also got married in a closed ceremony on January 20, 2020, in Malibu. However, unfortunately, this marriage was short-lived but it gained the attention of their fans.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and her fiancé Matthew Koma tied the knot in December 2019. They got married at their house LA. They had set up a tent in their backyard. It was reported that the couple got married during sunset. Later, the couple shared a picture of them getting married.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran got married to Cherry Seaborn in July 2019. The song Remember the Name was a clue to Ed getting married. When he was talking to a radio show, he had revealed that he knew that would have been married by the point that the song came out.

