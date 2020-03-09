Charlie Sheen's Net Worth As Now Of 2020 Will Leave You Astounded

An American actor and producer, Charlie Sheen is the son of actor Martin Sheen and did a few supporting roles in the latter’s films. He, however, received his big break in Red Dawn after which he featured in a lot of award-winning movies like Platoon and Wall Street. Some of the other Charlie Sheen’s movies include Men at Work, Young Guns, The Three Musketeers, and many more. He also featured in a lot of television series like Being John Malkovich, Pauly Shore is Dead, and The Big Bang Theory.

Charlie Sheen’s net worth

Popular Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of now. He has featured in many successful movies in the 1980s. He also earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. Charlie Sheen made his debut on the small screen when he replaced Michael J. Fox in the last two seasons of the sitcom, Spin City.

The role also earned him his first Golden Globe Award. He then went to star in the famous sitcom Two and a Half Men from 2003 until 2011. He won many awards and accolades for this role. He also reportedly became the highest-paid actor on television. Charlie reportedly earned $1.25 million per episode. However, he reportedly got into a controversial and very public battle with the Two and a Half Men’s creator, Chuck Lorre. But he started working on another sitcom Anger Management until 2014.

During his Two and a Half Men days, Charlie Sheen reportedly earned $40 million every year including his syndicate points. But after losing Two and a Half Men, he reportedly made a risky but good deal with the makers of Anger Management. However, according to the reports of an international portal, he did not receive a single dime from the show and the gamble turned out to be a massive failure for Sheen.

Apart from the syndicate fiasco with Anger Management, Charlie Sheen’s personal life was also taking a toll on his purse. He had two expensive divorces and reportedly paid $110,000 per month as alimony to his two ex-wives. However, later he went to court with the plea that his reduced payments were taking a toll on his already weakened financial status. Over the course of the next few years, Charlie Sheen allegedly paid a sum of $10 million to people who threatened to make his HIV positive status public. He also reportedly sold two of his properties at quite a small amount. In August 2018, according to a document submitted by Charlie Sheen to the Los Angeles court, he was only left with $10 million to his name.

