Denise Richards Posts A New Selfie, Fans Think She Looks Half Her Age; See Pics

Denise Richards is now just a year away from hitting the half-century. With her recent selfies, fans are convinced that she just turned twenty-something. This was after the star posted a series of new pictures taken on the sets of her new crime drama, Paper Empire in Miami. She posted a series of selfies as lied in a yacht bed and her fans quickly took to the comments section to talk about how young she looked.

Denise Richards posts a new selfie, fans think she defies her age

Judging from the comments on her post, it was clear that fans could not believe how young she looked. While one fan commented that she would need identification to get into a bar, another said that she could be filming for her 1998 film, Wild Things, for all they know. Another user added that she has aged just like wine.

Denise's new TV show is about a billionaire who is pretending to have lost all his money and she will be playing his wife. The actor is currently working on a range of other projects as well. She recently confirmed that she would be shooting for more episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

According to rumours, she is also filming for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but there is still talks between the cast and Denise Richards. A source revealed that Brandi Glanville shared text messages with the other ladies at several points during filming that Denise said to her in confidence. The source further said that some of those texts were about the other ladies and that caused a lot of tension and fights but Denise did admit saying some of the things that she said.

