FRIENDS Reunion Might Not Be Available For Streaming In India; Read

When it was revealed that the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion is finally happening, the netizens couldn’t keep their calm. After the entire cast posted a picture from the famous 90s sitcom and wrote a simple ‘it’s happening’, the fans of the show went gaga over the post.

It has been confirmed that the unscripted episode of FRIENDS will air on an upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. However, it has been reported that the FRIENDS reunion probably won’t be available for viewing in India.

Will FRIENDS Reunion be available in India?

It has been reported that HBO Max, the streaming service which will air the FRIENDS Reunion Special is restricted only to the United States of America. It has also been reported that the unscripted episode has been brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA. The reports further revealed that the online streaming service will be launched in May 2020.

According to reports, HBO Max has paid a whopping amount of USD 425 million to buy the rights of the Emmy- winning sitcom. The upcoming streaming service will have all 236 episodes of FRIENDS.

FRIENDS has been Netflix’s most-viewed series, which will not be available on the streaming service after the launch of HBO Max. There is no information if HBO Max will be coming to India anytime soon. It has also been reported that the Virtual Portable Network or the VPN might also be unsuccessful in allowing viewers all across the globe from watching the much-awaited episode.

The netizens are not happy about the news. Many took to their social media and expressed their displeasure. Fans from all around the world have claimed that the show shouldn't be restricted to the upcoming streaming app which is restricted only to the USA. Fans have taken to their social media to talk about the issue, while some also claim that they would fly to America if they have to, just to watch the show.

