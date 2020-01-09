Meghan Markle Gets An Open Invite To Join 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' By Producer

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle recently dropped the jaws of the entire world when the two announced that they will be stepping away from the role of senior members of the Royal Family. The two will be moving between the United Kingdom and North America. The executive producer of the show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Andy Cohen, took this opportunity to ask Meghan to join the show as well.

Meghan in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The announcement of their separation from the Royal Family was announced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their official Instagram page. Andy Cohen commented on the post that he is sending an open invitation to Duchess Meghan Markle to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Here is the post by the Royal couple and Andy's comment:

Courtesy: Instagram

According to an article in a leading entertainment portal, Meghan Markle is a fan of the popular reality TV series. The Duchess had talked about this in an interview in 2016 wth an entertainment portal. She was asked what her favourite guilty pleasure is. The Duchess had shyly answered that it was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Many other celebrities and known figures commented on the post. Actor Mindy Kaling filled her comment with shining emojis. Tess Holliday also commented that she was happy to hear this. A hashtag on Twitter #Megexit, which is a nod to #Brexit, is also trending. Here are some other reactions to the decision as well:

Courtesy: Instagram

This morning I warned my son that if he throws one more tantrum before school, I will be resigning from the family cos that's totally a thing now #Harrymeghan #MeghanMarkle — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) January 9, 2020

#MeghanMarkle & Harry has decided to move out from buckingham palace and they have given notice to the royal family. Yaha apni mom ko aisa notice dogey toh hastey hastey itna maregi ki tum zindagi mein kissi ko fir notice nahi dey paoyegey! haha!#BuckinghamPalace adopt me!🤣 — Sindhian (@vishy_vishal) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sussex Royal Instagram

