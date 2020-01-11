The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
Denise Richards Sparks A New Romance Possibility With Brandi Glanville, Check Out Deets

Hollywood News

Reportedly, Denise Richards hooked up with Brandi Glanville in 2019, cheating on Aaron, her husband. Have a look at the details. Read here to know more:

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
denise richards

Denise Richard (48) attended an event on Wednesday, January 8 evening at the Hotel VP Plaza España Design in Madrid, Spain, just hours after Daily brought out a story she had a month-long affair with Brandi Glanville. Here are all the details-

Denise RichardsPictured Without Her Wedding Ring?

Rumours suggest that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had a month-long hook-up in 2019. Reportedly, the 48-year-old actress was photographed without her marriage ring at an event in a Hotel. Denise Richards and  Aaron Phypers were married for just over two years. The couple tied the knot in September 2018.

Also read: Oscars Moments When Jimmy Kimmel Took A Dig At Hollywood And Its Celebrities

Also read: Hollywood Movies With Breathtaking Visual Effects You Need To Rewatch

Denise Richard's missing wedding ring comes close to a confirmation that Denise began hooking up with Brandi in early 2019, and the romance continued until that summer. According to a daily, on Jan. 8 Denise told Brandi that she was in an open marriage.

However, the daily suggested that wasn't the case and her statement hurt Denise's husband Aaron a lot. According to another source, Brandi felt really sorry for Aaron as he's a good guy.

Also read: Best Oscar Dresses That Were Worn By Hollywood Celebs At The Red Carpet

Camille Grammer gunned down the rumour that Denise and Brandi hooked up.

She tweeted- "It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond" on January 8th.

"You’re saying this doesn’t come up this season?" a fan asked.

"It may come up…a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full-time. Some people will lie about anything SMH".Camille replied to the fan. 

Also read: Denise Richards Ties The Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Aaron Phypers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on

Promo Image credits: Denise Richards, Brandi Glanville, Instagram

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Rom-coms To Watch On A Romantic Movie Date; See List

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
