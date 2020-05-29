‘Training Day’ Actor Denzel Washington Helps Homeless Man As Cops Conduct A Frisk Search

Social media is overflowing with praises for Hollywood actor Denzel Washington after a video of him went viral on the internet. In the video, Denzel is seen mediating between an unidentified homeless man and two police officers. The footage of Denzel Washington helping a homeless man was published by an American media outlet a week ago.

Brothers keeper Denzel Washington ❤️🙏🏾👀 pic.twitter.com/U43S2sxaVx — David (@davidagunowei) May 28, 2020

How did Denzel Washington help the homeless man?

It was reported that the ‘Training Day’ actor saw the man in a perilous situation with the oncoming traffic. He immediately got out of his car and walked the man to safety at the sidewalk. As the cops arrived on the scene, Denzel Washington proceeded to mediate with them.

Towards the end of the video, the cops are seen checking the man. For helping the homeless man, Denzel Washington hands him a bottle of juice and a box of food before leaving. Washington also gave him a mask to protect himself against COVID 19.

This incident is crucial in the wake of a video that emerged online where George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis died after pleading the cops for help. A police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck. Floyd was unarmed, his death sparked protests and outrage across America. The Officers argue that Floyd was resisting arrest, but surveillance video and witnesses tell a different story.

The two - time academy award-winning actor stayed with the unidentified man throughout the entire incident and was praised for his prompt action by people on social media.

Denzel Washington’s upcoming movie 'The little things' is set to release in 2021. He will star in it alongside the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ actor Rami Malek and the 'Suicide Squad' star Jared Leto. Denzel Washington's movie 'The tragedy of Macbeth' was all set to release on March 26, 2020. But the release of the movie has been delayed because of the lockdown due to COVID19. In his next directorial project, he’s bringing in Michael B. Jordan who will play the lead role in the Washington-directed 'Journal for Jordan', based on the memoir of Dana Canedy. Washington currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife Pauletta Washington and their four children.

Want 2 know what really happened with #DenzelWashington and the #LAPD last week while he was being a #goodsamaritan ? Get the real story : this is how an encounter with the cops is supposed to end #turnyourclicksintocash pic.twitter.com/Vcy2ybq9tk — MoPhoPix (@MoPhoPix) May 28, 2020

Denzel Washington is one of the stand-up guys in Hollywood. He walks the walk. Here he's intervening to help a homeless man who is being questioned by police. Denzel kept things cool & the man was arrested safely. Denzel is a great person! pic.twitter.com/1npQBsqcvJ — Frank Calhoun (@Phrygian0) May 28, 2020

Thank you Denzel Washington for stepping in when you did who know what would of happened to that homeless man if you hadn’t intervene when you did. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cFmA510Qug — 🙏🏽Jennifer🙏🏽 (@Jpinky39092) May 27, 2020

Denzel Washington out there being a hero, saving a life while WEARING HIS DAMN MASK.



Role model 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6Xe15JQHFC — Or Nah (@ameer_izzaldin) May 28, 2020

