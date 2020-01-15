Dev Patel And Other Widely Popular Indian American Actors In Hollywood

There are several famous Indian-American actors in Hollywood who have established themselves well in the industry. They have been involved in movies, TV shows and other forms of entertainment. Indian-American actors are known for their versatility. The Indian-American community is making a name in the industry and is also widely revered in Hollywood. From Dev Patel in Slumdog Millionaire to Kal Penn in Harold and Kumar, let’s take a look at some of the most successful Indian American actors.

Also read: Who Is Aksha Pardasany And Who Are The Cast Members Of Her Netflix Series 'Jamtara'?

Kal Penn

Kal Penn, born as Kalpen Suresh Modi, is a widely popular American actor, comedian, producer, and former civil servant. He is known for his role of Lawrence Kutner on the television show House, as well as the character Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series. Penn has taught at the University of Pennsylvania in the Cinema Studies Program as a visiting lecturer.

Also read: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Heaps Praise On Super Copa Hero Thibaut Courtois

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansar is an American actor, producer, director, and comedian. He has accomplished so much in a very short span of time. He is known for his role as Tom Haverford on the NBC series Parks and Recreation. He is also a creator and actor in Netflix’s Master of None. For this, he won several acting and writing awards, including two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. Ansari became the first actor of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for acting in television.

Also read: Fans Of Netflix Series 'You' Speculate About Next Season's Victim

Dev Patel

Dev Patel is popular for his role Jamal Malik in the movie Slumdog Millionaire. Landing the role with lesser prior experience, Dev Patel still managed to impress the audience. The actor also starred alongside Freida Pinto in the movie.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto is an Indian actor who has appeared mostly in American and British films. She became popular after starring in the Danny Boyle-directed film Slumdog Millionaire. She was nominated as the Best Supporting Actress by BAFTA.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.