Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Heaps Praise On Super Copa Hero Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid clinched the Spanish Super Cup final after beating Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties. Both the Madrid giants didn't make it to the scoresheet throughout 90 minutes of the match plus the additional time. Thibaut Courtois denied Thomas Partay's spot kick after Saul Niguez' shot met the woodwork. Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos scored the winning penalty as he sent Jan Oblak diving to the opposite direction. Fede Valverde was named as the 'Man of the Match' as the midfielder was impactful throughout the match. The 21-year-old also received a red card for making a decisive challenge on Morata, which changed the course of the match.

💪🚫 This is what @thibautcourtois had to say after his title-winning performance in the Spanish Super Cup final! #RMSuperCopa | #Supercampeones pic.twitter.com/lZa3cd3Lo6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2020

Courtois wins it for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

Courtois was one of the driving force for the Los Blancos in the Super Copa. He was proactive during the entire 120 minutes played and fired some close shots. Courtois seemed to have found his mojo back after a terrible first season with Real Madrid. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was full of praise for the goalkeeper. Perez stated that Courtois is the best keeper in the world and his performance on Sunday showed why exactly he was. Courtois has managed to keep 4 clean sheets in the last 5 games played.

🎙️ FLORENTINO: "Courtois? We brought him because we thought he was the best goalkeeper in the world and today he proved it.” — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) January 12, 2020

The 27-year-old keeper explained Marca on how he prepared to face Atletico Madrid, envisioning the possibility of the game going into penalties. Courtois stated that he examined their previous penalties on the bench along with the coaching staff. Courtois revealed that he knew where Thomas was going to hit the ball but Saul took him by surprise. "It was still difficult, as he hit it hard, but I am happy to make the save."- Courtois said after saving Thomas Partay's penalty. But the job is not yet done as Real Madrid will want Courtois to be in top form the entire season to put his side in contention to win the LaLiga as well.

Thibaut Courtois 🧤



6 saves against Atletico

1 saved penalty

2 goals allowed in his last 7 games

12 cleansheets in his last 18 games

0.73 goals allowed per game this season



RESPECT THIS MAN!!! pic.twitter.com/sihr2npW8t — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) January 12, 2020

