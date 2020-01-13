The Debate
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Heaps Praise On Super Copa Hero Thibaut Courtois

Football News

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez stated that Courtois is the best keeper in the world and that he proved it on Sunday. Read more for detailed information.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Real Madrid

Real Madrid clinched the Spanish Super Cup final after beating Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties. Both the Madrid giants didn't make it to the scoresheet throughout 90 minutes of the match plus the additional time. Thibaut Courtois denied Thomas Partay's spot kick after Saul Niguez' shot met the woodwork. Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos scored the winning penalty as he sent Jan Oblak diving to the opposite direction. Fede Valverde was named as the 'Man of the Match' as the midfielder was impactful throughout the match. The 21-year-old also received a red card for making a decisive challenge on Morata, which changed the course of the match. 

Courtois wins it for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

Courtois was one of the driving force for the Los Blancos in the Super Copa. He was proactive during the entire 120 minutes played and fired some close shots. Courtois seemed to have found his mojo back after a terrible first season with Real Madrid. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was full of praise for the goalkeeper. Perez stated that Courtois is the best keeper in the world and his performance on Sunday showed why exactly he was. Courtois has managed to keep 4 clean sheets in the last 5 games played. 

The 27-year-old keeper explained Marca on how he prepared to face Atletico Madrid, envisioning the possibility of the game going into penalties. Courtois stated that he examined their previous penalties on the bench along with the coaching staff. Courtois revealed that he knew where Thomas was going to hit the ball but Saul took him by surprise. "It was still difficult, as he hit it hard, but I am happy to make the save."- Courtois said after saving Thomas Partay's penalty. But the job is not yet done as Real Madrid will want Courtois to be in top form the entire season to put his side in contention to win the LaLiga as well.

Published:
