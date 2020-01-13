Who Is Aksha Pardasany And Who Are The Cast Members Of Her Netflix Series 'Jamtara'?

The Indian Netflix series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega was released two days back. The series has managed to grip the audience with its interesting plot and stellar performances. Actor Aksha Pardasany plays a pivotal role in the series. Here’s all you need to know about her.

Aksha Pardasany hails from a Sindhi background and plays the role of a police officer in the show. The 28-year old is a very famous actor from the South Indian industry.

Aksha Pardasany has completed her education from Bombay Scottish school and has studied till 12th grade. She was very young when she started modelling. It has been reported that she was in 8th grade when she entered the modelling industry. She has allegedly done about 75 commercials and has also collaborated with Yog The Label, a USA based fashion brand.

It has been reported that Aksha Pardasany featured as young Sam in the 2004 film Musafir. However, she made her debut in the Malayalam film Goal while she was in her 10th grade. She has reportedly acted in Telugu films such as Yukata, Ride, and Kandireega amongst others. She has starred in more than seven Telugu films, one Tamil film, and about two Hindi films.

The cast of the Netflix series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

Aksha Pardasany as SP Dolly

Sparsh Shrivastav as Sunny

Anshuman Pushkar as Sunny’s cousin

Rohit Kp as Munna

Sarfaraz Ali Mirza as Pinto

Kartavya Kabra as Shahbaaz

Aatm Prakash Mishra

Vishwa Bhanu

Monika Pawar

Udit Arora

About the show

The show revolves around the mastermind and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, who along with their friends starts a phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. The story is based on true events. The series has 10 episodes in its first season. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is directed by Soumendra Padhi and is written by Nishank Verma and Trishant Srivastava. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

