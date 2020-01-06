Fans Of Netflix Series 'You' Speculate About Next Season's Victim

2019’s most awaited series You hit the internet a week ago and the fans can’t keep calm. The fans of the thriller series have come up with multiple theories about the plot of the third season based on the names of the characters.

'Joe will love you'

One fan has already solved the mystery around the lead characters’ next obsession. In the second season, Joe posing as Will Bettelheim got obsessed with Love Quinn. According to the fan theory, combined with the name of the show, the hidden message of the show reads ‘Joe will love you’ leaving many fans now speculating about you character which will be revealed in the next season. Some other fans have also framed the sentence another way round, 'Will Joe love you.’ The official Twitter account is also sending fans into a meltdown by responding to the character name idea with a joe will gif.

Even in the second season, the show’s creators have played with names to send a message. The names of the main characters Love Quinn and twin brother Forty Quinn names are tennis references which are subtly hinted at in the series during a match between the two siblings. Though the creators of the show have been quiet about the next season Shows lead actor Penn Badgley accidentally revealed that the third series could be in pipeline. The third series is rumoured to be released in the next year.

You is an American psychological thriller television series developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The two-part series is based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager and serial killer (Penn Badgley) who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and quickly develops an extreme, toxic and delusional obsession.

