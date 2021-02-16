Dhanush's Role In The Upcoming Hollywood Film 'The Gray Man' Revealed By Mark Greaney

Dhanush is all geared up for his Hollywood film The Gray Man. The film will be an action thriller based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. In a recent interaction about his upcoming book, Mark Greaney spoke about The Gray Man's Hollywood adaptation and Dhanush’s role in the film.

Dhanush in The Gray Man -

Mark Greaney recently appeared on a discussion with The Crew Reviews. He said that he was not familiar with Dhanush's work before he was brought onboard the project. He gave a hint that the actor could play one of the antagonists in the movie. He said that it was fascinating to him that they cast an Indian actor whom he was not familiar with. He assumed that Dhanush would play one of the heads of the kill team that is after Court Gentry (played by Ryan Gosling).

Speaking of Dhanush's social media popularity, Mark realized that Dhanush was a ‘very big deal’ after he visited his Twitter handle. Mark said that he had some 6000 followers on Twitter which was nothing special. Later, Dhanush followed him on Twitter, the Indian actor who was going to be in The Gray Man. He was happy that Dhanush followed him and he had some 9.7 million followers. “He is a very big deal,” Mark said. He also added that he had seen Dhanush in a few videos and is excited to watch him in the film. Take a look at Mark’s discussion below.

About The Gray Man -

The Gray Man is slated to release in 2022. It is to be directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo. It stars popular Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The Gray Man cast also includes Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Jessica Henwick.

Dhanush's Tweet -

The project was first announced by America's online news website Deadline on December 17, 2020. At that time, Dhanush took to Twitter and expressed his excitement about working for the film. He said that he was looking forward to being a part of the wonderful action-packed experience. He thanked his dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support that they had been showing throughout past years.

