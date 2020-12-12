Ana De Armas Reunites With Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans For Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

The Gray Man is an upcoming Netflix action thriller film directed by the Russo brothers. It stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. Now the project has added another A-listers to its cast.

Also Read | Russo Brothers Reveal 'The Gray Man' Filming & Franchise Plan With Gosling, Chris Evans

Ana de Armas joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in 'The Gray Man' for Netflix

Deadline revealed that Ana de Armas is all set to appear in Joe and Anthony Russo’s next Netflix film The Gray Man. She joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans who have been attached to the action thriller movie from the beginning. It marks her second collaboration with them as she appeared in Blade Runner 2049 co-starring Gosling, and in Knives Out with Evans.

The Russo brothers have been developing the project for some time at Sony. Over the summer it went back on the market and Netflix was quick to acquire the rights. They then cast Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in pivotal roles, and now added Ana de Armas. The movie is said to be the biggest budget feature in Netflix’s history.

Also Read | Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling's Netflix Film 'Gray Man' Gets $20 Million California Tax Credit

Also Read | Russo Brothers' 'Cherry' First Look Featuring Tom Holland And Release Date Out! Check Here

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel of the same name, published by Jove Books in 2009. It shows a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. He is hunted around the world by a former ally, Lloyd Hansen. Ryan Gosling plays Gentry, while Evans portrays Hansen. Ana de Armas’ role has not been disclosed yet. The movie will show the first installment of the best-selling book series and will be turned into a franchise film series.

The Russo brothers have penned the script with a recent polish by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The directors will also produce the project along with Mike Larocca on the behalf of AGBO. Also producing are Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi through their Roth Kirschenhaum banner. The Gray Man premiere date is yet to be announced, but it is scheduled to commence shooting in January 2021 in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Ben Affleck- Ana De Armas Spotted Kissing On ''Deep Water'' Sets In New Orleans

With The Gray Man, Ana de Armas has added another big project in her kitty. Her upcoming projects include No Time to Die, in her debut role in the James Bond film series, and Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007. She will also be seen in Deep Water with beau Ben Affleck, and Blonde playing iconic personality Norma Jeane aka Marilyn Monroe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.