The Gray Man Cast: From Dhanush To Ryan Gosling, Know Actors Of This Upcoming Netflix Film

Streaming giant Netflix has kept its users entertained throughout the lockdown because of the variety of its content. Recently, Netflix announced yet another of its original movies titled The Gray Man. The movie has been making a lot of noise on social media because of its cast. Read ahead to know more about the cast of The Gray Man.

Also read | Anupam Kher Shares Serene Beauty Of Mussorie In Recent Pictures

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Details About Her Character In 'Dhakaad' In New Post

Here the details of the cast of The Gray Man

The Twitter handle of Netflix dropped a huge surprise for the fans of Dhanush when they announced that he has been taken aboard the film. Dhanush will be starring across Hollywood stalwarts like Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. In addition to this star-studded cast, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters have been roped in as well.

Ryan Gosling x Chris Evans x Ana de Armas = THE GRAY MAN



A new film from directors Anthony & Joe Russo, the upcoming action thriller is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. pic.twitter.com/pfOAYfWDup — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 11, 2020

THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better.



Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo. pic.twitter.com/SJcz8erjGm — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 17, 2020

Dhanush also took to Twitter to announce to his fans that he is going to be one of the casts of The Gray Man. The Gray Man is based on the novel which goes by the same name and is authored by Mark Greaney. It is his debut novel which was published in 2009. The plot of the novel revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry. The movie will be directed by Joe & Anthony Russo who had directed the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame.

Right? The cast seems to be super talented and somewhat diverse which is exciting! Dhanush is one of the biggest South Indian actors starring in mostly Tamil movies (not Bollywood). This breakthrough into Hollywood feels huge for South Asians worldwide — Lanie (@NilaRami) December 17, 2020

Huge congratulations to Dhanush!! We've grown up loving his movies and it's so exciting that he's getting such huge opportunities now! SUPER DUPER EXCITED!! — 𝔸 (@exsumptious) December 17, 2020

Always felt Dhanush’s gonna be the one that represents India at global level! Super proud of him ♥️ — Deepak (@deepuzoomout) December 17, 2020

I guess Dhanush is the next Irrfan Khan...and I say this with absolute positivity and happiness...As long as there is an Indian representation in Hollywood, I'm good✌🔥



Now @Marvel give us a proper Indian superhero in comics so that @MarvelStudios can give us what we want! — Vivek Shekhar (@HerculesCR7) December 18, 2020

According to a report by Deadline, the movie is going to be made with an intention of making it into a franchise. The budget of the movie is also reported to be $200 million and upwards. The film will be bankrolled by Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

The report by Deadline also stated that the movie is going to be a thriller wherein Gosling’s character Gentry is being chased by Evans’ character Lloyd Hansen whose character is similar to that of Gentry. Earlier, the project was supposed to star Brad Pitt and James Gray. But it went off shelves due to unknown reasons. The Russo brothers have been trying to bring the project up for a long time. Joe Russo has said that they to do a theatrical thriller project on such a larger scale and now that it has Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in it, it is their dream come true.

Also read | Yami Gautam Reminisces No Filter Sunny Mornings In Himachal, Shares Throwback Photo

Also read | Ankita Konwar Aces Chakrasan At 10000ft, Milind Soman Explains 'what Fitness Really Means'

Image courtesy- @dhanushkraja and @ryangoslinguk Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.