The Gray Man Cast: From Dhanush To Ryan Gosling, Know Actors Of This Upcoming Netflix Film

The Gray Man cast announcement has been making a lot of noise on social media. Dhanush has recently the cast of the film. Read to know more.

Streaming giant Netflix has kept its users entertained throughout the lockdown because of the variety of its content. Recently, Netflix announced yet another of its original movies titled The Gray Man. The movie has been making a lot of noise on social media because of its cast. Read ahead to know more about the cast of The Gray Man

Here the details of the cast of The Gray Man

The Twitter handle of Netflix dropped a huge surprise for the fans of Dhanush when they announced that he has been taken aboard the film. Dhanush will be starring across Hollywood stalwarts like Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. In addition to this star-studded cast, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters have been roped in as well. 

Dhanush also took to Twitter to announce to his fans that he is going to be one of the casts of The Gray Man. The Gray Man is based on the novel which goes by the same name and is authored by Mark Greaney. It is his debut novel which was published in 2009. The plot of the novel revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry. The movie will be directed by Joe & Anthony Russo who had directed the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame

According to a report by Deadline, the movie is going to be made with an intention of making it into a franchise. The budget of the movie is also reported to be $200 million and upwards. The film will be bankrolled by Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. 

The report by Deadline also stated that the movie is going to be a thriller wherein Gosling’s character Gentry is being chased by Evans’ character Lloyd Hansen whose character is similar to that of Gentry. Earlier, the project was supposed to star Brad Pitt and James Gray. But it went off shelves due to unknown reasons. The Russo brothers have been trying to bring the project up for a long time. Joe Russo has said that they to do a theatrical thriller project on such a larger scale and now that it has Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in it, it is their dream come true. 

Image courtesy- @dhanushkraja and @ryangoslinguk Instagram

 

 

