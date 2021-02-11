Dhanush Spotted At Airport As He Jets Off To USA For 'The Gray Man', See Pics

Actor Dhanush who has a list of films lined up this year was spotted at the Chennai airport before jetting off to the USA to join the sets of his Hollywood film The Gray Man. Dhanush recently wrapped up his next film Karthick Naren before heading to the USA for the forthcoming International film. Several videos of the actor spotted with his family at the airport surfaced online, leaving fans excited.

One of the Twitter users shared a picture of the actor where he can be seen sporting a casual look at the airport before he leaves for the USA. The user captioned the picture and wrote, “Our handsome hunk thalaiva #Dhanush heads to the US with his family to shoot for his #Hollywood film #TheGrayMan.” Another fan page shared pictures of the Kolaveri D singer while checking in at the airport. The fan page also shared a video where the actor can be seen getting off from his car while carrying his luggage.

According to various media reports, Dhanush will be there in the US till May after which he will fly back to Chennai and restart his film with Karthick Naren tentatively titled D43. The actor had announced the news of his collaboration with Russo Brother back in December last year with a statement on Twitter. In the note, he wrote, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's "The Gray Man" starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers ("Avengers", "Captain America: Winter Soldier"). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action-packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love... !.”

The Gray Man is expected to turn out as the biggest budget film in Netflix's history. The script for the movie is penned by the Russo brothers Joe and Anthony, with the help of Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The film will be produced on behalf of AGBO, the Russo Brothers' independent film and television production company, by Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi representing the Roth Kirschenbaum banner.

