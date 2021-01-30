'Diary Of A Mad Black Woman' Cast Boasts Of Kimberly Elise, Cicely Tyson And More

Diary of a Mad Black Woman is an interesting romantic comedy-drama film helmed by Darren Grant. The series has been written by Tyler Perry and chronicles the life of a couple whose seemingly strong marriage starts to crumble when the wife learns her husband plans to divorce her. The film released on February 25, 2005, and went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and audience for its acting skills and storyline. The film is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know who is a part of Diary of a Mad Black Woman cast below:

Kimberly Elise as Helen

In the cast of Diary of a Black Woman, Kimberly Elise portrays the role of Helen. Helen is unemployed, bored at home, and struggling to make her marriage work desperately. Helen returns home to find all her things in a U-Haul on the evening of their 18th wedding anniversary, and that Charles is throwing her out for Brenda (Lisa Marcos), his young mistress and the mother of his two sons.

Steve Harris as Charles McCarter

In the cast of Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Steve Harris essays the role of Charles McCarter. Charles, an attorney, has been having several affairs and is distant, verbally abusive. On the evening of his 18th wedding anniversary, he goes on to throw his wife out of the house to be with his new girlfriend. Charles also receives most of his money through drug deals and buying off judges.

Cicely Tyson as Myrtle Simmons

In the Diary of a Mad Black Woman cast, Cicely Tyson essays the role of Myrtle Simmons who is Charles’ mother. Myrtle stays in a nursing home since her son placed her there, she does not have any complaints and Helen used to often visit and take care of her finances.

Supporting role

Shemar Moore as Orlando in the Diary of a Mad Black Woman cast

Tyler Perry as Mabel "Madea" Simmons in the Diary of a Mad Black Woman cast

Lisa Marcos as Brenda in the Diary of a Mad Black Woman cast

Tamara Taylor as Debrah Simmons in the Diary of a Mad Black Woman cast

Tiffany Evans as Tiffany Simmons in the Diary of a Mad Black Woman cast

(Image courtesy: Lionsgate at Home Youtube)

