Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognisable In This New Instagram Post

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram on Friday, January 29, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of him along with his brother which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they were all excited to see this actor’s unseen picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma went on to share an unseen picture of him and his brother Ashok Kumar Sharma. In the picture, Kapil Sharma can be seen posing for the camera where he looks all innocent. He can be seen donning a striped shirt along with a black and grey sweater. He also opted for a captain type hat. His brother Ashok Sharma, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a grey shirt along with a similar colour kurta.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Bhai bhai â¤ï¸ #memories #28 #years #old #pic”. Check out the picture below.

Netizens react

As soon as Kapil Sharma shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment on how unrecognisable the duo looks in the picture, while the other commented on how sweet they look in the pic. One of the users wrote, “such a lovely picture”. While the other one said, “so cute”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much more to give fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier to this picture, the actor went on to share a picture of his mother as she turned a year older. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. He also wrote, “happy bday maa”. Take a look at the post below.

