Chloe Bailey's Instagram Crosses The 1 Million Mark, Thanks Fans; Netizens React

Actor and singer Chloe Bailey of the singing duo Chloe x Halle has been enjoying and wooing fans with her solo Instagram handle. The singer’s solo account is a new addition, as she shared an account with her sister, Halle, up until January 19. And no, there's no drama behind the sisters making their own accounts; they spoke about being physically in different locations in their announcement post, so maybe it was just time for a change.

From posting some stunning pictures to giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life, Chloe Bailey has been sharing it all. Within one week of her solo account opening, the actor has already hit the one million follower mark on Instagram. She also seems to be enjoying her life as seen through her post.

In the most stunning way possible, Chloe Bailey recently celebrated hitting one million Instagram followers. Her fans are going gaga over the choreography in her latest dance video. Only Chloe's silhouette can be seen by viewers in the video as she dances around a pink and blue-lit room. She made a mixture of precise movements and even got down to the floor to grind.

With a jaw-dropping split, Chloe ended the dance session. Along with the post she also wrote, “A special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as she shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users could not stop going gaga over the post, while some went on to flood the comment section with lots of love. One of the users wrote, “my mouth is on the floor”. While the other one wrote, “Good God I literally fainted after watching this”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | 'We Always Get Super Nervous': Chloe X Halle Talk About Their Pre-performance Routine

Apart from this celebratory post, the singer goes on to share several stunning pictures that make heads turn. Earlier to this, Chloe went on to share a glamorous picture of her donning a red skin fit jumpsuit and striking a stunning post. Check out a few pictures of her.

Also read | Singer Pink Hospitalised As She Fractures Her Ankle, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Also read | Where Was 'Billy Elliot' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Dance Drama Movie

Also read | Who Is Ariana Grande Engaged To? Know Everything About The Singer's Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.