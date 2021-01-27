'La Suerte De Loli' Cast Boasts Of Silvia Navarro, Gaby Espino And More

La suerte de Loli is an interesting family adventure comedy-drama series created by Lorena Miraglia and María José Riera. The series has been written by Ricardo Álvarez and chronicles the life of Loli and while her career is on the rise, her love life goes into the background as she enjoys her freedom and life without compromise. Her life soon takes an unexpected turn as Mariana, her best friend, passes away and leaves everything to Loli, including her two children.

The series premiered on January 26, 2021, and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and the audience for its acting skills and storyline. The show is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know who is a part of La suerte de Loli cast below:

Silvia Navarro as Dolores "Loli" Aguilar

In the cast, Silvia Navarro essays the role of Dolores Aguilar better known as Loli. Loli Aguilar is an independent and successful woman who works as the executive producer of Global Radio Group, the number one radio station on the West Coast of the United States. During the entire show, Loli’s life turns upside down as she faces huge challenges. The actor received praise from fans for her acting skills in the series.

Osvaldo Benavides as Rafael

In the cast of La Suerte De Loli, Osvaldo Benavides essays the role of Rafael, who is a Loli’s enemy. As shown in the trailer, Loli was supposed to be given a higher position at her workplace but was given to Rafael. On knowing this Loli began hating Rafael and went on to have a cold war with him.

Gaby Espino as Paulina

In the cast of La Suerte de Loli, Gaby Espino essays the role of Paulina. As shown in the trailer Paulina is a work friend of Lola who tries who gets her nose into everything. It also seems like Lola does not quite like her as seen in the trailer. The actor was lauded by the audience for her acting skills.

Supporting role

Mariana Seoane as Melissa in La suerte de Loli series cast

Rodrigo Vidal as Bruno in La suerte de Loli series cast

Carlos Ponce in La suerte de Loli series cast

Jeimy Osorio as Karen in La suerte de Loli series cast

