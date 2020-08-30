How Leonardo DiCaprio-Winslet's Bond Elevated Their Performance In 'Revolutionary Road'

Revolutionary Road featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the pivotal roles. The film marked their second collaboration after Titanic. Directed by Sam Mendes, this 2008 film was a British romantic drama movie which was an adaptation of Richard Yates’ novel of the same name. Prior to this film, the duo had received widespread acclaim for their performance and onscreen chemistry in Titanic. Here’s how Leonardo and Kate proved that their friendship helped to elevate their performance in Revolutionary Road.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Moratorium Of Extraction In The Amazon; Check Out His Tweet

DiCaprio-Kate’s friendship helped them to be successful in Revolutionary Road

As per the IMDb trivia, Kate Winslet had mentioned that her relationship with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio was so strong that she could even instinctively tell when he was not happy with his performance in any of the take. She further revealed that they have both stated that their long-lasting friendship helped their performances. She also told that they were not afraid to ask anything more of the other.

Kate Winslet had previously revealed in an interview with ITV's Lorraine that the bond she shares with Leo was also the reason why they were able to be so open with each other and tease each other. The actor revealed that she was very grateful for the friendship and Leonardo was like family to her. Kate further commented on how their friendship was like 'one of those rare Hollywood friendships' that she was lucky to have.

ALSO READ: This Is How Leonardo DiCaprio Prepared For His Role In 'The Basketball Diaries'

About the film Revolutionary Road

Revolutionary Road featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the pivotal roles. The film marked their second collaboration after Titanic. Directed by Sam Mendes, the 2008 released film was a British romantic drama movie which was an adaptation of Richard Yates’ 1961’s novel of the same name. Winslet and DiCaprio impressed critics and the audiences once again with their stunning onscreen chemistry.

Revolutionary Road was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. The film earned various awards and nominations for the performances of lead actors Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael Shannon. Apart from the film, the soundtrack of the movie also received highly positive reviews from the critics and fans alike.

ALSO READ: Here's Why Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Never Got Together In Real Life; Read

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoyed Commercial Success Before 'Titanic'; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.