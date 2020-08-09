Leonardo DiCaprio Producing 'Island', A TV Series Based On Aldoux Huxley's Novel?

After entertaining viewers and critics with his excellent acting skills Academy Award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to bring another riveting tale in the form a Television series. However, the only difference is that he is bankrolling the project as a producer and not acting in it. And, it is not any other show but an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's celebrated novel titled Island. To know more about Leonardo DiCaprio's latest project keep reading further.

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Set To Produce A TV Series Based On Aldous Huxley's Book 'Island'?

As per the leading media portal Variety, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is producing a drama series. Leonardo is excited to transform Aldous Huxley's last novel Island into a Television series. If reports are to be believed, the show is currently in its development stage and Dicaprio's company Appian Way Productions is leaving no stone unturned to come up with an electrifying project.

Leonardo' DiCaprio is the founder of Appian Way Productions which has produced some of his own films and other documentaries as well. But, for Aldous Huxley's Island his firm is collaborating with Good Company Films for the TV series. The popular novel is the final work of Aldous Huxley which published in the year 1962. It is also linked to the story of Brave New World in a way, which is also another of Huxley's novels. However, Brave New World has already been converted into a TV series. You can watch the trailer here-

Brave New World is currently streaming on the famous American OTT platform Peacock. It stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Joseph Morgan, Alden Ehrenreich, Hannah John-Kamen, and Demi Moore amongst others. Viewers are loving the show which released last month. Thus, if Island is released soon then, it will be interesting to watch the "counterpart" of Brave New World and understand the link between the two stories penned by the same author a little better.

Talking about the story of Leonardo DiCaprio's show Island, it is about a journalist's journey on a shipwrecked Island named Pala which is fictional in nature. And, the subsequent discovery of a community in Pala Island. On the work front, Leonardo Dicaprio was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for which he also received an Oscar nomination. It also starred popular actor Brad Pitt.

