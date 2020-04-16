Here's Why Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Never Got Together In Real Life; Read

After Titanic released, many wanted the lead actors, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to get together. However, that never happened as everyone can see and the two remained very good friends till date. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet seems very happy with her husband, Edward Abel Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio is dating Camilla Morrone. However, in an interview quite some time ago, Kate revealed why she and Leo never got together.

Why Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio's sizzling chemistry did not work in real life?

In a talk show, Kate Winslet finally revealed why she and Leonardo DiCaprio never got together even after sizzling chemistry in Titanic. And Kate's revelation might seem very disappointing for Kate-Leo fans. Apparently, the Titanic leads were reportedly young and never "fancied" each other.

Kate Winslet further added on the topic of her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio. She said that the bond she shares with Leo was also the reason why they were able to be so open with each other and tease each other. She said that she was "very grateful" for the friendship and Leonardo was like family to her. She further commented on how their friendship was like one of those "rare Hollywood friendship" that she was lucky to have.

Further in the show, Kate Winslet also reportedly revealed how and Leonardo DiCaprio still quoted lines from Titanic. She also said how there is always a new generation of children who are watching Titanic for the first time and marvelling at it. Kate revealed how this experience was very similar to one people had while watching Mary Poppins.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio had starred in two movies together. The first was Titanic which released in 1997 and the second was the 2008-release Revolutionary Road. There is also a weird coincidence in the two movies that while Leo's character dies in Titanic at the end, Kate's character dies in Revolutionary Road trying to abort her baby.

