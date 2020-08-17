Did Annabelle Doll Escape From Warren Museum? Here's The Truth

On August 14, a rumour started doing the rounds on social media suggesting that the so-called haunted doll Annabelle had escaped from the Warren Museum in Connecticut, USA. Annabelle doll is the inspiration behind the hit films Annabelle (2014), and Annabelle 2 (2017). The Warren’s Occult Museum in Connecticut was a real place that contains all the artefacts collected by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The supposedly haunted doll Annabelle was among the various artefacts displayed in the museum. Find out, “Did Annabelle doll escape?”

Did Annabelle doll escape?

On August 14, the terms “Annabelle” and “Warren Museum” started to trend on Twitter. Many social media users posted about the so-called demonic doll being on the loose. The conjecture and fears around Annabelle doll’s escape were unfounded. However, in reality the Annabelle doll did not escape from the Warren Museum.

me praying for an august full of blessings then hearing anabelle escaped the warren museum pic.twitter.com/wUoaxdIq9z — cheetah (@unaofthemyscira) August 14, 2020

*anabelle escaped the warren's museum*



anabelle outside of my house:pic.twitter.com/R54tTRy6Co — rahyün à¹‘ (@dubuuuchingu) August 14, 2020

me writing anabelle an i’m sorry letter for calling her ugly after seeing that she actually escaped pic.twitter.com/gWhLtcu9re — ð”° // follow limit (@taylucifer95) August 14, 2020

Where is Annabelle now?

After the rumours about the doll’s escape surfaced, Tony Spera, who is the son in law of Ed and Lorraine Warren, took to social media. Spera posted a video on YouTube, wherein he was seen standing alongside the Annabelle doll which was still on display. While talking about the rumours in the video, Spera claimed that Warren Museum has high tech security. If Annabelle had escaped or if somebody had broken in or stolen the doll, he would immediately come to know.

Why did ‘Annabelle doll escape’ rumours start trending?

This rumour about Annabelle Doll’s escape appears to have originated with a mistranslation. The rumour began circulating after the Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Annabelle Wallis, the British actor who played Mia in the Annabelle movie. In the exclusive interview, Wallis talked about her new film, The Silencing, which was released on August 14.

During the course of the interview, Wallis also talked about working alongside Tom Cruise in The Mummy. She explained the video of some of the “escape” scenes from The Mummy. When this news circulated on social media sites, many viewers confused Annabelle Wallis with Annabelle doll and believed that the doll had escaped from Warren Museum.

Upcoming movies in The Conjuring universe

The Conjuring 3, named as The Conjuring: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT will be released in 2021. The film stars Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren and Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren with Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel in the lead role. According to its IMDb page, the movie was originally supposed to release in September 2020 but its release has been postponed due to Covid-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

