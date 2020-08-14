Here's Why Tom Cruise Agreed To Run Onscreen With Annabelle Wallis; Read

Tom Cruise is one of the most popular stars in the film industry. He is well known for doing his own stunts be it landing helicopters to skydiving. Tom also has a knack for running and it is rumoured that he does not share the screen with stars who can’t keep up with his pace. But there certainly was one exception made by the Mission Impossible star. Read more to know about Tom Cruise.

Annabell Wallis boasts about doing a running scene with Tom Cruise

The popular star, Annabelle Wallis is known for her work in the well-recognised television series, Peaky Blinders. She managed to share a scene with Tom and even got to race him while filming their 2017 film, The Mummy. Annabelle recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that Tom is on a different level, and she even ticked a box and managed to run on-screen with him. She also said that Tom had initially refused to do the scene and had also informed Annabelle that he would not do the scene at first.

Thus, Annabelle decided to time her treadmill so that he’d walk in and see her run. Only after seeing Annabelle Wallis’ dedication, Tom agreed to share the scene with her and added all these running scenes. She ended the conversation by saying that running with Tom on-screen made her so happy and feels that it was better than an Oscar.

More about Tom Cruise

Currently, Tom Cruise is busy shooting the 7th addition to his popular spy franchise, Mission Impossible. The production was resumed last month after a long break that was taken due to the coronavirus lockdown. Reportedly, the crew faced an accident on set where a stuntman’s motorbike burst into flames.

The accident caused some damage to the £2 million set. It was reported that the accident took place due to a failed bike stunt that was caused due to a ramp miscalculation. In the stunt, the biker was supposed to land on pillows but ended bu crashing on the ground a few metres away.

More about Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible is a very popular film franchise starring Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny and many more. Not a lot of people are aware of the fact that the series is based on a television series of the same name created by Bruce Geller. The series revolves around the main character is Ethan Hunt who is an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). It is one of the most successful film series of all time and is considered to be the 16th-highest-grossing film series to date.

