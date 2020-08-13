Tom Cruise Frustrated After Horrific Bike Explosion On Sets Of 'Mission: Impossible 7'?

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7’s production has hit a bit of snag after a motorbike caught fire while filming one of the most expensive scenes of the film. As per The Sun, the horrific incident has left Tom ‘furious’ & the set of Mission: Impossible 7 has been temporarily closed down until makers of the film figure out the reason behind the bike’s explosion. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film was halted & now after the incident the production has been delayed more.

As per reports presented by the website, the team of Mission: Impossible 7 recently resumed their shooting process in the UK. According to the outlet, it was one of the most expensive action sequences to be filmed but the bike ‘exploded’. It was reportedly called the ‘snow scene’ and the preparation for this particular scene was done for about ‘6 weeks’. The accident has left the lead actor ‘furious’ as it was a massive challenge for everyone to stage the scene.

After ‘weeks of construction’ when the shooting day finally arrived, everything went ‘horribly’ wrong. The outlet suggests that the idea was for the stuntman to land on huge pillows filled with cushion and cardboard, but the bike crashed safely to the ground a few metres away. It was reportedly miscalculated by the makers. When the bike crashed, the heat and friction of the tyres resulted in the cardboard padding to spark in flames. The smoke was so bad that the team had to close the nearby ‘RAF airfield’. The outlet also suggests that fortunately ‘nobody was hurt’ but it was a ‘total catastrophe’.

About Mission: Impossible 7

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, along with Tom Cruise, the film stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson in prominent roles. Initially, Mission: Impossible 7 was slated to release in July 2021, however, it was later shoved to November 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after the horrific accident, the release of the film is likely to be pushed until 2022. Mission: Impossible 7 is the seventh instalment of the American action spy series. It will feature Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt.

