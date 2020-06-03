Sir Anthony Hopkins Knew Beforehand That 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Would Change His Life

Completing almost 60 years in the film industry, Anthony Hopkins is a huge name in Hollywood. He played Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs and won an Oscar for Best Actor for the role. As per one of his interviews, it seems that the actor had already known that his character in the 1991 movie The Silence of the Lambs would change the rest of his life.

Anthony Hopkins says he'll never escape from that guy

Last year, an international magazine published an interview with Anthony Hopkins. The chat session was based on his popular horror flick, The Silence of the Lambs. During the course of the interview, Anthony Hopkins revealed that he immersed himself into his character Hannibal Lecter intimately.

The Academy-Award winner also said he knew back in 1991, when the movie came out, that this part would be a big deal. He added that he believes that he would never escape from his character. Anthony Hopkins also added that when he started reading The Silence of the Lambs script, he told his agent that this would be the part of a lifetime. Anthony Hopkins further shared that he had an inclination for people similar to his character.

In the same interview, Anthony Hopkins also shared the views of his teachers about young Anthony. He said when his wife, Stella was doing a documentary on him, one of his teachers told her that he was a mystery. The Hollywood star said that at the time, he didn’t talk much, and didn’t play sports. He added that he did not even attend the school plays.

The Red Dragon actor revealed that he was tired of being called stupid. He had thought to himself that one day he will surely show them all. He also realised that he became this other person and his career took off, added Anthony.

The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 American psychological horror film helmed by Jonathan Demme adapted from Thomas Harris' 1988 novel of the same name. The Silence of the Lambs won Anthony Hopkins the Best Actor Oscar award. The star plays the role of a serial killer named Dr. Hannibal Lecter. He reprises the role in the sequel Hannibal (2001) and prequel Red Dragon (2002).

