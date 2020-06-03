Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds & Chris Hemsworth: Marvel Actors Who Shared Black Tuesday Posts

Several global celebrities, corporations, music labels and sports personalities have decided to not post anything on their accounts because of what is being called the Blackout Tuesday with respect to the unfortunate death of George Floyd. The rage among the masses regarding justice for George Floyd and people of colour took an ugly turn after police clashed with the protestors in multiple cities including New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

Marvel actors Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Josh Brolin support Blackout Tuesday

The idea behind Blackout Tuesday is spamming social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with black squares, to educate people across the globe about the Black Lives Matter movement which was commenced after the tragic death of George Floyd. Recently, some of the Marvel actors also joined the movement after they too posted the #blackouttuesday posts on their respective social media handles. The actors including the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland, the Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, the Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and the Deadpool 2 actor Josh Brolin. Check out their Blackout Tuesdays posts below:

Tom Holland

Ryan Reynolds

Chris Hemsworth

Josh Brolin

For the unversed, late George Floyd, a 46-year-old bouncer, was killed on Monday, i.e. May 25, 2020, by a Police officer Derek Chauvin, who handcuffed and pinned Floyd to the ground as he forcefully pressed his knee into his neck despite him pleading him to let go because he could not breathe. In the horrifying video that went viral on social media, Floyd is seen lying on the ground, groaning for help and repeatedly pleading Derek Chauvin saying, "Your knee in my neck. I can't breathe, Mama...Mama, please, I can't breathe". According to a criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Chauvin had his knee pressed on Floyd's neck for about 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total.

Furthermore, on June 1, a medical examiner classified Floyd's death as a homicide. Therefore, the police officer has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder. However, Floyd's family lawyer, Benjamin Crump has now called for the Minneapolis police officers to face the first-degree murder charge, based on the new findings.

(Image credit: Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds Instagram)

