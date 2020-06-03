'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot To Resume In September; Confirms Actor Simon Pegg

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Actor Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the Mission Impossible franchise, revealed that the shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 is set to restart in September after shutting the shoot earlier this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Adding to the same, Simon Pegg mentioned that the outdoor sequences will be shot first, with precautions put in place. Speaking about the logistics of resuming production on Mission: Impossible 7, Pegg revealed that it is yet to be determined if the people involved in any close proximity operations are safe to carry out the operations.

Adding to the same, Simon Pegg revealed that he has no idea about the testing situation and doesn’t know if they will be tested regularly. Speaking about the shoot plans of Mission: Impossible 7, the assistant director of the film, Tommy Gormley, hopes to visit all the countries which were initially planned and complete the shoot. Gormley added he was 'convinced' the Paramount production could meet its target of shooting from September to April/May.

If the reports are to be believed, major scenes of Mission: Impossible 7 were supposed to be shot in Italy, however, the makers had to put breaks on their plans due to the COVID outbreak in the country. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

Coronavirus costs big to Hollywood

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

About the Coronavirus crisis

With more than 6.3 million people infected across the globe, Coronavirus pandemic has officially become a major public health crisis the world has witnessed in nearly 100 years. Claiming more than 3,80,000 lives globally, the US still remains a Coronavirus hotbed with more than 1.8 million positive cases, surpassing the national tallies of hard-hit countries like China, Italy, Germany and France combined. As per the recent reports, India has crossed the 2,00,000 mark.

