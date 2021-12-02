Did Britney Spears-Sam Asghari Get Married? Latter Spills The Beans In B'day Post For Her

On the occasion of Britney Spears' birthday, her fiance, Sam Asghari penned a cute birthday note for her on social media and posted gleeful pictures of them together. He even gave a glimpse of Britney Spears birthday cake and how he made her feel special by gifting her a bouquet of flowers.

Many fans and celebrities took to social media and dropped in hearty wishes for Britney Spears while many others speculated whether they got married to each other.

Fiance Sam Asghari celebrates Britney Spears birthday

Sam Asghari recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of him and Britney Spears on the occasion of the latter's birthday. In the first one, they both can be seen sporting casuals while kissing each other and in the next one, they can be seen showcasing their happiness while smiling for the camera. In the caption, he stated that he calls her a lioness because he admires her relentless strength. Adding to it, he also stated how much he was inspired by her beautiful heart and mentioned that he celebrated her smile that lightened up his world. On the other hand, Sam Asghari also added a video to the Instagram stories in which he gave a sneak peek at her birthday celebration consisting of flowers and birthday cake.

The caption read, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife." (sic)

While many fans began wishing the singer on her birthday, there were many of them who were shocked to see Sam Asghar addressing Britney Spears as his wife in the latest Instagram post. Many of them also dropped in birthday wishes for her white others began sending best wishes to the couple on getting married. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Even Britney Spears took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her excitement of being able to go out of the country with her fiance. Her caption read, "Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!" (sic)

