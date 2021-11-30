Britney Spears Grateful For Clocking Festivities Post Conservatorship; 'good To Be Here'

Britney Spears is looking forward to cherishing Christmas festivities, which come shortly after the termination of her 13 year-long conservatorship. The decision, which came earlier this month, has led Britney to regain control over her wealth and multi-million dollar estate, which was earlier controlled by her father Jamie Spears. The songstress' Instagram is filled with long posts about gratitude and making the most of small things which she was earlier deprived of.

Britney recently uploaded a glimpse of a cosy fireplace with Christmas decorations, noting that the 'warm' and 'fuzzy' festive feeling comes after she patiently waited for 13 years to be able to choose how to live. She said that even lighting her own candles give her sheer joy and that her powerful prayers have finally been answered.

Britney Spears clocks festivities post conservatorship end

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 30, the Toxic singer uploaded the festive picture and wrote," That beautiful … nice … and warm f------ fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it's finally here !!!!". She mentioned that she has been on the 'right medication' for a month and her 'pretty damn powerful' prayers have reaped her joys. "I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME !!!!! Let's watch watch watch some TV folks." she further added. Lastly, she drew a quirky pun out of her name, noting that Britney Spears is "Best In Prayers".

The 39-year-old claimed victory against Jamie Spears after judge Brenda Penny ruled in her favour, noting that she could take hold of her personal life, medical choices and money. Sharing a video of her fans after the announcement, Brtiney stated, "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!!"

Image: AP