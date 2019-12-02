Did Drogon Eat Daenerys Targaryen In 'Game Of Thrones'? Showrunner David Benioff Clarifies

The season 8 of Game of Thrones ended in a shocking turn of events. Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke claimed the Iron throne that she been waiting for her whole life. She decided to burn King’s Landing along with innocent civilians and that was not all. She wanted to continue to take over Westeros and all those who opposed her. Jon Snow played by Kit Harington kills her, which left people stunned.

Did Drogon eat DaenerysTargaryen's body?

Later, Daenerys's dragon Drogon, probably the last dragon in the world arrives to find his mother dead and gone. Instead of killing Jon Snow, Drogon melts the iron throne and takes Daenery’s body with him towards Volantis. Now, the question lingers where did he actually take her? Did he eat her?

Emily Clarke initially had said that the Drogon might have decided to eat her.

Now, the team has released a making-of documentary on the finale titled Duty is the Death of Love, and it includes commentaries from Emily Clarke, David Benioff and Dan Weiss. In the documentary, David Benioff said that Drogon will not eat Daenerys. He also added that Drogon was not a cat and was seen gently nudging Daenery Targaryen, then why would he eat his mother? But another question pops up — why did Drogon torch the Iron Throne. Throwing light on the matter David Benioff said that if Daenery Targaryen was not going to sit on the throne, Drogon made sure that nobody else sits on it.

Fans of Game of Thrones, however, said that Drogon decided to destroy the Iron Throne because he knew what truly took his mother away from him and thus, decided to destroy it. The series might be over, but fans are still trying to get over the turn of events. At least now we know that Drogon did not eat Daenerys Targaryen.

