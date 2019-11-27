Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Be The Perfect Elsa And THIS Fan-art Proves It

Emilia Clarke is an actor who is widely known for essaying the role of Daenerys Targaryen from the HBO fantasy TV show Game of Thrones. Recently, Disney remade their animated classic, The Lion King into a live-action film. If Disney continues with their trend of recreating animated classics into live-action movies, the Frozen franchise will soon be recreated as well. According to a fan art shared on social media, if the Frozen live-action movie takes place anytime, the Game of Thrones actor will be the perfect fit for Elsa. Here is a sneak-peek of the artwork suggesting the same.

Emilia Clarke as live-action Elsa

The Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, featured in the live-action poster of the Frozen movie franchise by Disney. The photograph was a fan art created by the Twitter user Carlos Gzz and posted via his Twitter handle. In the picture, Emilia Clarke strikes an uncanny resemblance to the character of Elsa from the Frozen movie series. While it is not even official by Disney yet, the fan has already suggested Emilia Clarke from the Game of Thrones fame for essaying the role of Elsa through his artwork.

In the artwork, the fan has draped Emilia Clarke in the iconic blue gown of Elsa and placed a white wig on top. The looks of Emilia Clarke from the artwork are eerily similar to that of Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. Given the role that Emilia Clarke essayed in Last Christmas, the fans can already picture Emilia Clarke in the shoes of the Disney Princess Elsa singing to the words of Let It Go.

More About Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke started her on-screen career with the 2009 TV series Doctors. She is widely known for her works as Daenerys Targaryen from the TV show Game Of Thrones. The series aired its final season this year and received much flak from the fans for its loosely written climax. Emilia Clarke also made rounds in the news recently for her meeting with Barack Obama.

