Game Of Thrones: The Hound Says, "was Homeless, The Show Changed My Life"

The hound from the show Game Of Thrones, Rory McCann opened up about his life before the show was released. The actor shared his views and past instances during the Game of Thrones Reunion Special. He said that his life was very different before playing the famous role in the show. He also said that his condition was so bad that he was forced to stay in a tent and steal food occasionally to fill his stomach. Read on to know about the Hound, Rory McCann’s early life.

Rewatching the last two episodes of #GameofThrones. 10 years ago, you never would have thought that Dennis Pennis and the 'Yarp' guy from Hot Fuzz would be in one of the most epic squads in TV & Film history. #dennispennis #GoT #season8 #rewatch #rorymccann #paulkaye #season7 — Plop Culture (@PlopCultureUK) April 14, 2019

The Hound, Rory McCann's past life

In the Game of Thrones Reunion Special which will only be available on Game of Thrones: Seasons One to Eight DVD box set, the actor said that two years ago he was in a tent and was stealing food occasionally. Eventually, he got a job and sorted his situation, and then suddenly he was being driven around in a nice car in the biggest and best show in the world. He adds that this is just an example of how an individual’s fortunes can change in a bit. Game Of Thrones has helped boost up other actor's careers. Read more to know about the cast of Game of Thrones.

#RoryMcCann ~ As Sandor " The Hound " Clegane ... ⚔️



** Special request from @Robinlynnify11



** Original photo credit : Unknown pic.twitter.com/K1R4Yglmqi — Ann Boudreau (@AnnBoudreauArt) May 21, 2019

Game Of Thrones Cast

Just like Rory McCann, other GOT actors like Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Natalie Dormer also shot to fame and recognition through Game Of Thrones. Before Peter bagged the role of Tyrion Lannister in the show, he played an author who beat up Will Ferrell in the 2003 film, Elf. Lena Headey, who is recognised as Cersei Lannister by the GOT fans, portrayed the role of Queen Gorgo in 300 alongside Gerard Butler. Natalie also made her GOT debut as Margaery Tyrell in the year, 2012 after playing Anne Boleyn, on The Tudors. While they were known before, Game Of Thrones was a real game-changer for a lot of them in many ways.

