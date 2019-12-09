Did Juice WRLD Fake His Death? Fans Are Reacting To Cryptic Tweets And Videos Online

A cryptic tweet by late rap artist Juice WRLD is surfacing online leading netizens to wonder if Juice WRLD faked his own death. The Lucid Dreams singer reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport. Read on to know more about this story.
For the past two years, the Hollywood music industry has lost several musical artists. The most recent one of these is the death of 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD. It was reported by several news portals that rapper Juice WRLD died after suffering from a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Several celebrities and fans of Juice WRLD took to social media to pay their respects to the artists. But several social media users pointed out to an old tweet by the Lucid Dreams rapper. In his tweets, Juice WRLD talked about death and making people proud who have lost their lives. Many fans and social media users are speculating if Juice WRLD faked his own death. Check out these cryptic tweets by Juice WRLD here.
#juicewrld - Did Juice Wrld fake his own death as a tweet of him in 2017 saying— mãŕťý løvē_dj 🇺🇸 🇺🇬 (@djmartylove1) December 8, 2019
“My goal is to get overly famous, shine for a couple years..then fake my death” emerges
Did he fake it or is it for real? #juiceworld pic.twitter.com/de6m3VNq6R
People still saying #JUICEWORLD Is dead— 2020 please be nice 🔱🙏 (@efemoneyy) December 8, 2019
How come this video🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/cL3j9mefRP
Juice Wrld predicted it #JUICEWORLD pic.twitter.com/wx0v8PtjVI— :( (@herlonleystar) December 8, 2019
#juicewrld - Did Juice Wrld fake his own death as a tweet of him in 2017 saying— NANOSCROLL 📜 (@nanoscrollng) December 8, 2019
“My goal is to get overly famous, shine for a couple years..then fake my death” emerges
Did he fake it or is it for real? #juiceworld #Wrld pic.twitter.com/tNBnUkfhMR
Bro WTF is this? Stop playing with my emotions..... is this a fake video or what?? @JuiceWorlddd #JUICEWORLD #juicewrlddead pic.twitter.com/edqSyaz3cQ— SaTxpartyplugzzz (@inno_inno_promo) December 8, 2019
