Did Juice WRLD Fake His Death? Fans Are Reacting To Cryptic Tweets And Videos Online

A cryptic tweet by late rap artist Juice WRLD is surfacing online leading netizens to wonder if Juice WRLD faked his own death. The Lucid Dreams singer reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport. Read on to know more about this story.

Did Juice WRLD fake his own death?

For the past two years, the Hollywood music industry has lost several musical artists. The most recent one of these is the death of 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD. It was reported by several news portals that rapper Juice WRLD died after suffering from a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Several celebrities and fans of Juice WRLD took to social media to pay their respects to the artists. But several social media users pointed out to an old tweet by the Lucid Dreams rapper. In his tweets, Juice WRLD talked about death and making people proud who have lost their lives. Many fans and social media users are speculating if Juice WRLD faked his own death. Check out these cryptic tweets by Juice WRLD here.

#juicewrld - Did Juice Wrld fake his own death as a tweet of him in 2017 saying

“My goal is to get overly famous, shine for a couple years..then fake my death” emerges

Did he fake it or is it for real? #juiceworld pic.twitter.com/de6m3VNq6R — mãŕťý løvē_dj 🇺🇸 🇺🇬 (@djmartylove1) December 8, 2019

People still saying #JUICEWORLD Is dead



How come this video🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/cL3j9mefRP — 2020 please be nice 🔱🙏 (@efemoneyy) December 8, 2019

Bro WTF is this? Stop playing with my emotions..... is this a fake video or what?? @JuiceWorlddd #JUICEWORLD #juicewrlddead pic.twitter.com/edqSyaz3cQ — SaTxpartyplugzzz (@inno_inno_promo) December 8, 2019

