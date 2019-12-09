The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Did Juice WRLD Fake His Death? Fans Are Reacting To Cryptic Tweets And Videos Online

Hollywood News

Did Juice WRLD fake his own death? This question has baffled the internet after evidence in the form of tweets and videos are surfacing online. Read more here

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
did juice wrld fake death

A cryptic tweet by late rap artist Juice WRLD is surfacing online leading netizens to wonder if Juice WRLD faked his own death. The Lucid Dreams singer reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport. Read on to know more about this story.

Did Juice WRLD fake his own death?

For the past two years, the Hollywood music industry has lost several musical artists. The most recent one of these is the death of 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD. It was reported by several news portals that rapper Juice WRLD died after suffering from a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Several celebrities and fans of Juice WRLD took to social media to pay their respects to the artists. But several social media users pointed out to an old tweet by the Lucid Dreams rapper. In his tweets, Juice WRLD talked about death and making people proud who have lost their lives. Many fans and social media users are speculating if Juice WRLD faked his own death. Check out these cryptic tweets by Juice WRLD here.

Also read | Singer Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21; Fans, Celebrities Mourn The Loss

Also read | Final Album For Slain Rapper XXXTentacion Drops In Miami

Also read | Bobby Shmurda In Jail: Here Is When The Rapper Will Be Released

Also read | US Rapper Tyga Hospitalised In His Abu Dhabi Tour

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG