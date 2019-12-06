Bobby Shmurda In Jail: Here Is When The Rapper Will Be Released

Ackquille Jean Pollard, who is professionally known Bobby Shmurda, is popular for songs like Hot N*gga, Shmoney Dance and more. The American rapper signed a deal with Epic Records when his single hit number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2014. The rapper got caught up in a controversy and was sentenced to 7 years in Jail in 2016. Read more about it here.

Why is Bobby Shmurda in Jail? When will he get released?

The news of Shmurda being sentenced to prison came in after the rapper pleads guilty to a charge of conspiracy to criminally possess a weapon and criminal weapons possession. This happened five weeks after he signed a deal to plead guilty to 4th-degree conspiracy to criminally possess a weapon and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession. But in 2018, Shmurda’s mother Linda Pollard told the press that she expects him to be home by November 2020.

Now, the rapper’s parole hearing is set to August 2020. According to the New York State Department of Corrections, Shmurda could be home as early as December 11, 2020. The latest that he can be released from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York is December 11, 2021. But recently in August 2019, the star took to his Instagram and announced that he has 15 more months to serve.

Taking the timeline on his post into consideration, the star may now have 12 months left to serve. He also revealed that he has been working on new music behind the bars. He also shared his plans of wanting to release an album shortly after his release from prison. Fans are pretty excited for the homecoming of Bobby Shmurda. While the release year seems to be set in stone, there could be issues caused if he adds any more violations to his already received 11 violations behind the bars.

