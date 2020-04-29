Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Feud Over Winning Margot Robbie's Attention? - Throwback

Just days after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Cannes premiere, a tabloid reported that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were fawning over winning co-star Margot Robbie's attention. According to the report, the attention game got so out of hand that the situation became awkward between the three. The article reported that Margot and Leo were playfully flirting with each other at the film's Cannes Film Festival premiere.

Did Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt have a feud over Margot Robbie?

The magazine continued that during a photocall the next day, it was Brad Pitt who was trying to grab Margot Robbie's attention. A supposed source told the magazine that Leonardo DiCaprio always prided himself in being Robbie's favourite co-star, but took a backseat when Pitt entered the scene. The source added that Margot has not frozen Leo out, but is just more drawn towards Brad. The insider said that Pitt had Robbie wrapped around his finger whether Leo liked it or not.

Nothing about the stories seems to be true because Leonardo DiCaprio has been dating model Camila Morrone for a year and she even joined him for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's premiere at the Cannes. As for Brad Pitt, his spokesperson revealed that the relationship between Pitt and Margot Robbie is purely friendly and professional. The magazine also failed to mention that Robbie is married to British producer Tom Ackerley.

This was not the first time that the trio was targeted by an unreliable source. When Margot Robbie was still in the initial talks for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the same magazine reported that Robbie's husband was not letting her work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Shortly after another portal rubbished the story, Robbie signed up for the film.

A lot of rumours about Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio having a feud went abuzz during the film. Judging by their interviews at the Cannes red carpet, it seems that the two had a great time working together. Multiple sources revealed to another portal that the two were in no battle to win over their co-star Margot Robbie's attention.

