Leonardo DiCaprio Has More Than One Reference In Taylor Swift's 'The Man'; Read Here

Pop-star Taylor Swift is known to have the habit of calling out names in her song. One would easily remember the fiasco between Taylor and Kanye West and how, apparently, her song Look What You Made Me Do is directed at him. However, what one may not know is that her song, The Man, has call-outs for Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio. There are few references in the song which subtly point towards The Wolf of Wall Street actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio references in Taylor Swifts The Man

Taylor Swift's The Man is based on the theme of double-standards imposed on women by society. A line from the song goes, "And they would toast to me, oh/Let the players play/I’d be just like Leo/In Saint-Tropez". This seems to be a direct indication towards Leonardo DiCaprio who was spotted holidaying in Saint Tropez a couple of times with various people.

At the Golden Globes hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, both Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift were part of the guest-list. While Taylor was nominated for her song Beautiful Ghosts from the movie Cats, Leo was nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Both of their dating histories were a part of the subject of Fey and Poehler's monologue. However, the diss at Leo seemed light-hearted while Taylor might have been mildly offended at her's. This might be one of the reasons that Taylor alludes to this incident involving the Titanic actor in The Man.

If one notices the music video of The Man very closely, the opening scene itself seems like a subtle nod to Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Wolf of Wall Street. The scene shows Taylor Swift dressed like a man is staring out at the cityscape similar to Leo's character from the movie. Another close reference to the movie is where Taylor dressed like a man is on a yacht surrounded by a lot of women preceded by an office scene which also bears similarity with ones from The Wolf of Wall Street.

The other subtle Leonardo DiCaprio link to The Man seems to be Rodrigo Prieto. Taylor Swift had revealed in the names who worked closely on the video of The Man in an Instagram post. One among them was Prieto who was also the cinematographer for The Wolf of Wall Street. Hence, it now seems that all the movie references in the music video of The Man might not be a coincidence at all.

Watch Taylor Swift's The Man here:

