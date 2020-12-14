Did Meryl Streep Sing In 'The Prom' Musical Starring Nicole Kidman & James Corden?

Ryan Murphy directorial The Prom has created a buzz on social media ever since the trailer of the film released. The film boasts of a stellar that includes Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman. Ever since the movie has released on OTT platform, Netflix, fans of the movie have been wondering if Meryl Streep has sung in The Prom. Here is more information about the same.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Did Meryl Streep sing in 'The Prom'?

According to the credits given in the film, Meryl Streep has indeed lent her voice for various songs she performed in the musical, The Prom. The actor has performed in songs from Changing Lives to It’s Not About Me to Wear Your Crown in the film. However, the vocals were also lent by professional playback singers for the film as well.

Changing Lives was written by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and was performed by Meryl and James in the film. Going by the credits given in the movie, Meryl has also performed The Lady’s Improving and It’s Time To Dance (which she has sung along with the ensemble of the movie) apart from the ones mentioned above.

Netizens react

Meryl Streep’s performance in The Prom garnered a lot of appreciation from fans who could not get over how well she has sung in the movie. A number of people took to Twitter and wrote how much they enjoyed the performance of the actor in the film. Several other people praised her voice and wrote that they were “shocked” to see how well she can sing.

Is it just me or does Meryl Streep's singing voice keep improving since the Mamma Mia era? She sang so well in The Prom — NOT Ryan. (@thvmasgosling) December 12, 2020

We don’t give Meryl enough credit for having a stellar voice — ryan streit (@ryanstreit) December 12, 2020

Meryl Streep sings her ass off in The Prom. Her voice is delicious. — Nelson Branco (@nelliebranco) December 12, 2020

Meryl Streep’s voice is way too good in The Prom... suspicious — Rachel E. Greenspan (@rach_greenspan) December 12, 2020

Meryl Streep has sung in a couple of movies in the past as well. The actor has sung in Mamma Mia! and Into the Woods. Mamma Mia released in 2008 and was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Into The Woods released in 2014 and is directed by Rob Marshall.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

The Prom cast

The Prom cast includes Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan, Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Keegan-Michael Key as Tom Hawkins, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene and Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene. It also features Kevin Chamberlin, Sofia Deler, Logan Riley, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham and Tracey Ullman.

The Prom premiered on Netflix on December 11, 2020 and is available to watch on Netflix. The Netflix synopsis of the musical film reads: "A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend."

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.