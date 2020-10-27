Did Ryan Phillippe Throw Shade On Ellen DeGeneres On His Instagram Story?

Actor Ryan Phillippe recently shared a snip of himself under Ellen Degeneres' show's billboard a few moments ago. The actor seemed to be throwing shade at the talk show host which seemed to be connected with the toxic workplace controversy that surrounded her a few months ago.

Ryan Phillippe's Instagram story shade on Ellen show?

Ryan Phillippe shared an Instagram story where he took a picture in front of an Ellen DeGeneres show's poster. He shared the Instagram story on October 24th while he seemed to be jogging but halted to take this pic. He captioned his post stating "And remember to be kind... Wait." The comment seemed to be a dig at the comedian who was in the centre of the controversy this year. Earlier in July, the whole debate of the toxic working environment on the set of The Ellen Show came to light after a report was released stating it a "toxic work environment". The report cited allegations of racism, intimidation, and sexual misconduct. In response, DeGeneres sent a letter to her staff promising "things will now change".



Ellen DeGeneres Show controversy

The Ellen DeGeneres Show faced a major controversy in July 2020 when many of the show’s former and current employees came forward to voice their bad experiences while working on the show. According to the reports of USA Today, an African American employee who had worked on the show for a year and a half had claimed that she had faced racism while dealing with the show’s top writers and producers. Another employee accused the show of firing him, when he had spent a month a mental health facility, after a suicide attempt. Many other employees spoke to the media about The Ellen DeGeneres Show toxic work culture, under the condition of anonymity. This prompted Warner Bros., which produces and distributes the show, to set up an investigation into the show’s work culture.

Ellen then shared an apology to her staff who felt that she wasn't kind or was too short with them. She addressed the issue to her staff via a video conference call recently, according to People. The apology comes after three of her show's producers including Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show after Warner Media did an internal investigation. The producers of the show Glavin, Leman, and Norman were accused of sexual misconduct by the former employees of The Ellen Show. Many celebs like Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and her wife, Portia de Rossi had meanwhile shown their support to Ellen in the tough times.

