Remember When Dakota Johnson And Ellen DeGeneres Had A Birthday Party Feud?

Dakota Johnson has won millions of hearts across the globe, over the years, with her performances in various films. It is Dakota Johnson's birthday today, October 4, 2020. As she turns 31 today, let's take a look back to the time when Ellen DeGeneres asked her why she hadn't invited her for her 30th birthday. To this, Dakota Johnson said that it was a lie and that she had invited Ellen. Take a look at Dakota Johnson's birthday party feud from 2019.

Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres' feud on the Ellen Show

Dakota Johnson was invited to the Ellen Show in 2019 for promoting her film Peanut Butter Falcon. The interview began with Ellen wishing Dakota on her belated a happy belated birthday and asked her when was it. Dakota mentioned that it was on October 4. Ellen DeGeneres instantly asked her why she wasn't invited to Dakota Johnson's birthday party. Dakota Johnson took a pause and realised that she actually invited Ellen to her birthday party and Ellen did not turn up. She said that Ellen's accusation wasn't true at all.

Dakota Johnson and Ellen about to throw hands pic.twitter.com/vedm2FR8ss — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 27, 2019

Dakota mentioned that she wasn't sure the previous year if Ellen wanted to be invited. However, in 2019, she did send an invitation. Ellen couldn't recollect that she was invited. Dakota asked her to ask anybody on the set and even her producer. Her producer from off-set yelled that she was out of town to which she said that she had a thing to attend.

Netizens react to the feud

The video went viral all over the internet. Netizens found out where Ellen was during Dakota Johnson's birthday. Apparently, she was in Arlington, Tex attending the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game with former US president George W. Bush. Dakota Johnson and Ellen's video went viral on social media as netizens joked about the fact that Ellen ditched Dakota's Malibu party for spending time with George W. Bush while some were delighted.

Columnist Evan Rose Katz wrote that Ellen doing this was the 'icing on the cake'. A Twitter user said that he was shaking after listening to what Ellen did to Dakota. Another Twitter user said that the cherry on the top of the cake was that Ellen went out with George Bush. A Twitter user drew a hilarious artwork of Dakota pushing Ellen from above a building with emojis. Take a look at the hilarious tweets about the feud.

Knowing that Ellen missed Dakota Johnson’s 30th birthday to hang with her good buddy George Bush really is the icing on the cake. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 1, 2019

Ellen missed Dakota Johnson’s birthday party because it was the same weekend she attended that football game with George W. Bush. I’m shaking you guys... https://t.co/kwaUqlf1L3 — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) November 30, 2019

the cherry on top gag of this mess is that ellen was at the football game with george w bush that weekend lmaoooooooo gotta go! https://t.co/l2FRNRUG58 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) November 30, 2019

