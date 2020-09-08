Ellen DeGeneres Made Joke On Meghan Markle Before Workplace Bullying Fiasco?

Ellen DeGeneres has currently found herself in the middle of a workplace bullying controversy. This came after some of the staff members of the show labeled the set of her talk show as 'toxic'. Now, a news report in Daily Star suggested that Ellen had also gone on to make a not-so-rosy statement about Meghan long before this controversy. Here is what she had said about the Suits actor.

Ellen Degeneres' joke on Meghan Markle

Ellen made this 'joke' in the year 2017 when Meghan had announced her engagement to Prince Harry. The talk show host had made the joke after Meghan appeared as the briefcase girl on the US versions' Deal or No Deal. Meghan had favoured the briefcase numbered 24 on the show and Ellen told the audience that Meghan was the 'holder for Case 24' which was the suitcase filled with money. Ellen had further joked that if Prince Harry had chosen some other mode, he would have gotten 'million dollars'.

Ellen had further said that Kate Middleton is her 16th cousin which makes Prince Harry's fiance, Meghan as her other cousin. Ellen had further revealed excitedly on how Meghan is marrying into royalty. She had then stated that we will be getting somebody on the 'inside.' Ellen had also revealed how she had met Meghan at a rescue shelter. Ellen had revealed to her audience that Meghan had gone on to adopt some dogs after the host advised her to do so. Ellen further added that she had jokingly requested Meghan to invite her to the latter's wedding. Ellen added that she requested Meghan that she would also bring in the guests of her show to the wedding.

Ellen Degeneres' apology

Meanwhile, Ellen shared an apology recently to her staff who felt that she wasn't kind or was too short with them. She also addressed the issue of her staff via a video conference call recently, according to People. The apology came after three of her show's producers including Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show after the Warner Media did an internal investigation. The producers of the show Glavin, Leman, and Norman were even accused of sexual misconduct by the former employees of 'The Ellen Show'.

On Monday's video conference, DeGeneres had told her staff that she wasn't perfect and tries to better from her mistakes. She apologized for being hurtful to anyone who felt the same. However, the executive producers namely Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Derek Westervelt continue to be associated with the show since 2003 and will continue. Celebrities like Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and her wife, Portia de Rossi has shown their support to Ellen.

