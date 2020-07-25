Is Taylor Zakhar Perez Dating Anyone? Know His Relationship Status

Hollywood star Taylor Zakhar Perez has now become the new teen crush after he played a pivotal role in The Kissing Booth 2. He portrays Elle’s new classmate Marco. As she has been struggling with her long-distance relationship with Noah, he becomes her constant support.

Although the duo starts off as friends, attraction sparkles between Elle and Marco, only to add to the complications. Later on, she has to choose between her true love with Noah or infatuation with Marco. Apart from his on-screen performance, Taylor Zakhar Perez has garnered a lot of attention from his fans post appearance in The Kissing Booth 2. So, read on to know more about Taylor Zakhar Perez girlfriend:

Who is Taylor Zakhar Perez dating?

In an interview with a magazine, Taylor Zakhar Perez opened up about his relationship status. The actor revealed that he was not dating anyone. When the interviewer sought his opinion on dating a fan, the star applauded the question and quipped that he would love to date Joey King. Taylor Zakhar Perez reportedly said that he felt how different it was when two people work in the same industry and become fans of each other’s work. The actor added that one never knew how things could turn. He questioned what if a person dated someone who did not know then but became a fan of their work.

Taylor Zakhar Perez also disclosed his 'type' for a relationship. The actor revealed that he loved adventurous people. He added that he was a proponent of dating friends or people he had heart-to-heart before becoming intimate. Moreover, he said he prioritized emotional intimacy over the sexual one.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Also read: Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Daughter: 3 Things To Know About True Thompson

The star also spoke about the most romantic date-night activity. Taylor Zakhar Perez unveiled that he was a day or weekend trip kind of person. He did not like it when someone limited it to the evening. He said he agreed that it sounded 'corny' but found walking on the beach fun. The actor also spoke about his excitement in learning something like a cooking class with his date. He said he believed that one could not vibe over a cup of coffee and mentioned that they should reserve it for business. Taylor Zakhar Perez wanted to see their personalities in different situations.



Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.