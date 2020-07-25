Kanye West Postpones 'Donda: With Child' After Taylor Swift Surprisingly Drops New Album

Popular rapper Kanye West postponed the release of his upcoming album Donda: With Child. Reportedly, the move comes after Taylor Swift surprisingly dropped her new album recently. Taylor Swift had earlier revealed that she would be releasing her 8th album around Thursday midnight. Similarly, Kanye West had scheduled to release his album on Friday but apparently chose to postpone it.

Kanye West postpones his album Donda: With Child

Kanye West had apparently taken to Twitter for the past few days to announce and promote his new album. It was reported that Kanye West postponed his album after Taylor Swift dropped her album folklore at midnight yesterday. As per reports, Taylor Swift's new album folklore is set to reach the number 1 charts. Taylor Swift dropped the news on social media and announced that her album was dropping at midnight, which created a frenzy amongst netizens.

Taylor Swift's album: folklore

The album folklore consists of 16 songs penned by the artist during the lockdown. She mentioned the songs helped her "pour out her whims, dreams and fears". Taylor Swift's fans flooded her with praises for her album, which consists of 16 songs including The 1, Cardigan, and Exile.

Kanye West's Donda: With Child

DND: WTH CHLD this Friday pic.twitter.com/i8uhTor9E2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

On the other hand, Kanye West's fans were furious that the rapper didn't release his album as promised. Kanye West's Twitter account was filled with messages as his fans asked him about his album. Kanye Wests' 10th studio album is said to be a tribute to his late mother, Donda West, who died 13 years ago. Initially, Kanye West had tweeted a list of his track with 20 songs, but then later deleted his tweet and shared a track which had 12 songs in the film Donda: With Child.

Taylor Swift vs Kanye West

Initially, Kanye West and Taylor Swift were known to be in good terms. But a few years back in 2009 when Taylor Swift was receiving her award for the Best Female Video for You Belong With Me, Kanye West stormed up on stage and interrupted her speech. Over the years, they have indulged in some banter on Twitter too. Apparently, the two artists often pass comments on each other and so far they have no intentions of mending things.

