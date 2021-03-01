Did You Know Billie Eilish Is A Huge Fan Of The Popular NBC Show, 'The Office'?

Singer Billie Eilish rose to fame after she released her songs Six Feet Under, Ocean Eyes and Bad Guy. The singer also recently featured in an Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry based on her life. Did you know Billie is a big fan of the popular sitcom The Office? Read further to know to what extent the singer has gone to express her love for the show.

Billie Eilish is a huge fan of the popular sitcom The Office

According to TheThings, Billie loves watching the popular sitcom The Office. She has watched the long sitcom thoroughly about 15 times. Billie also used a few lines from the episode season 7 episode titled Threat Level Midnight in her song My Strange Addiction. She hinted to the makers that she is addicted to the show and loves their work.

The Office features Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak in lead roles. The plot revolves around the lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show ran for around 9 years and Billie has watched every single episode of all 9 seasons. She was also quizzed by Rainn Wilson. He quizzed her on his Instagram live series called Hey There, Human for SoulPancake. During the live, he jokingly asked her to move to another show when he realised the number of times she watched the show. Billie was asked a series of 7 questions

Billie had previously met Rainn Wilson at the Billboard for 2019. Actor Angela Kinsley had once mentioned on her Instagram that she was approached by Billie for a picture at an airport and she had no clue who Billie was. Creed Bratton shared a picture with Billie hugging him when he attended one of her concerts in 2019.

About Billie Eilish's documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Billie Eilish's documentary is directed by R. J. Cutler and is centred around the life of Billie. It features a few snippets from her childhood captured by her father. The film reveals the process of Billie and her brother producing her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, and Where Do We Go? The film received a huge response from the audience and her fans.

