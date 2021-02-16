Billie Eilish Reveals Why She "cried Out Of Joy" After Watching Her Apple TV+ Documentary

Billie Eilish got extremely emotional after watching her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary. In a recent interview segment for the documentary, Billie revealed that she was the first to watch the documentary alone and made sure her family was not around. This upcoming Apple TV documentary focuses on Billie Eilish’s journey in the music industry and achieving global stardom.

Billie Eilish gets emotional as she watches her Apple TV+ documentary

Billie Eilish achieved global stardom with her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The singer and songwriter went on to win five Grammy awards for this album and many other accolades. Now, an Apple TV+ documentary titled Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry capturing the singer’s life will be premiering on the streaming service on February 26, 2021.

Ahead of the documentary’s premiere, Billie Eilish sat down for an interview with the streaming service. During the interview, she was asked, “How did it feel to watch the film for the first time?” While answering this question Billie revealed that she and her family were in their living room and she did not allow anybody to see it until she had seen it.

Billie Eilish added that she knew there were some scenes she would be mortified by and hence she chose to watch it alone. Billie also revealed that she had a stomachache the entire day after watching the documentary. She continued and said, “I cried out of joy for a lot of it”. Billie revealed that she never thought anybody could capture exactly what was going on with her and in such a “beautiful, intimate way”.

Talking about her documentary, Billie said that it is really about her life and it was “pretty brutal” for her to relive it. She added that she was going through hell during a few moments of her life. The Therefore I Am singer revealed that some footage from these moments. Watch this Instagram video about Billie Eilish’s documentary here.

