Justin Bieber To Release His Sixth Album 'Justice' In March With Benny Blanco

Famous singer, Justin Bieber is planning to release his sixth album Justice on March 19. Bieber announced it in a series of tweets in which he also mentioned his motivation for this particular album. Chance the Rapper & Benny Blanco will also feature in this album. It will also feature the hit tracks like Lonely by Benny Blanco and Holy by Chance the Rapper.

In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 26, 2021

Justin Bieber to release sixth album

Justin Bieber in a series of tweets he told about his goal to make music that will provide comfort and people could relate to and feel connected so that they don't feel lonely because the time is such when there is going so much wrong on this broken planet and everybody craves for healing and there should be justice for humanity. Bieber added that what leaves people hopeless is the suffering, injustice, and pain they endure and music is the best way to connect and relate with each other. So that people don't feel alone. Bieber also reminded himself that he cannot solve injustice by just making music but he appealed that if all people do their parts by using their gifts to serve and unite this planet.

I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 26, 2021

He further explained that he is still doing a small part and his part is trying to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so that we all can continue to heal. Justin also shared a story in which he did an artwork making the logo of his album and uploaded the poster of his album Justice on his Instagram handle.

Image Credits- Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Benny Blanco or Benjamin Levin has earlier produced and written a song, Lonely in 2020 which is going to be in Bieber's sixth album Justice. Benny Blanco was earlier credited as songwriter or producer in Bieber's songs Somebody to Love, Love Yourself & Cold Water. There are going to be three songs in the album Justice; Holy featuring Chance the Rapper, Lonely with Benny Blanco, and Alone.

